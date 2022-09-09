dAppstore (DAPPX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $174,813.21

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, dAppstore has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dAppstore coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dAppstore has a market cap of $174,813.21 and $291,979.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dAppstore alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,294.07 or 0.99724241 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036230 BTC.

About dAppstore

dAppstore is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2022. dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,350,000 coins. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore. dAppstore’s official website is dappstore.me.

Buying and Selling dAppstore

According to CryptoCompare, “The native utility token of dAppstore (DAPPC) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of dAppstore, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem and is intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dAppstore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dAppstore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dAppstore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dAppstore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dAppstore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.