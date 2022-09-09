DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.02

Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.02 and traded as low as $4.08. DarioHealth shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 154,609 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRIO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners raised DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Aegis dropped their price target on DarioHealth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

DarioHealth Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 301.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 43.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DarioHealth by 729.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 429,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DarioHealth by 57.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

Further Reading

