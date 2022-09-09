Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $76.41 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.35.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $203,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

