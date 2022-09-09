Darwinia Crab Network Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRAB)

Darwinia Crab Network (CRAB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Darwinia Crab Network has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $9,927.00 worth of Darwinia Crab Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darwinia Crab Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Darwinia Crab Network has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96% against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00352457 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00786413 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015243 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020108 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Darwinia Crab Network Coin Profile

Darwinia Crab Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork.

Buying and Selling Darwinia Crab Network

