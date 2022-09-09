Databroker Hits Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $261.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Databroker

Databroker is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

