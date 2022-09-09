David Koczkar Buys 75,025 Shares of Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL) Stock

Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL – Get Rating) insider David Koczkar acquired 75,025 shares of Medibank Private stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.65 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of A$273,841.25 ($191,497.38).

Medibank Private Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Medibank Private Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Medibank Private’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. Medibank Private’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

About Medibank Private

Medibank Private Limited provides private health insurance and health services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment provides private health insurance products, including hospital cover that offers members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which provides members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

