DDKoin Trading 30.9% Lower This Week (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DDKoin has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $74,189.83 and $266.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007786 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 215.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00028977 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005037 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012358 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com.

Buying and Selling DDKoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.