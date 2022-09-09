DEAPcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $48.15 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $48.15 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DEAPcoin

DEP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,253,702,141 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

