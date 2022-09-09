DecentBet (DBET) Market Capitalization Tops $37,337.32

DecentBet (DBET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $37,337.32 and $69.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,272.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020689 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00061814 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00069443 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005496 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00077123 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

