Decentr (DEC) Price Hits $0.0194 on Major Exchanges

Decentr (DEC) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Decentr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentr has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Decentr has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $124,882.00 worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,039.49 or 0.99972395 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00037895 BTC.

Decentr Coin Profile

Decentr (DEC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,768,533 coins. Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentr is decentr.net.

Decentr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a new currency. Companies have been selling users' stolen data for over a decade now – raw user data that actually belongs to them. Decentr returns the control – and value – of users' data to them, the user.”

