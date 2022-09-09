Decentraland (MANA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $162.68 Million

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00003854 BTC on exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $162.68 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00037165 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004242 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,950.95 or 0.99934260 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002439 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00037979 BTC.
Decentraland Coin Profile
Decentraland is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,544,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,855,089,792 coins. Decentraland’s official website is www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485191/decentraland-whitepaper.pdf. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org.
Buying and Selling Decentraland
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.
