DeepBrain Chain Market Cap Hits $2.53 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $147,254.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a N/A coin that uses the NEP-5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org/pc/indexEnglish.html.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

