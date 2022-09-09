DeepOnion 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $188.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0807 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $188.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00018527 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 7th, 2018. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,716,872 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

