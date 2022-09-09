Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

DE stock opened at $368.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.92. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

