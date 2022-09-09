DeFi Bids Trading Up 136.6% This Week (BID)

DeFi Bids (BID) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded 136.6% higher against the dollar. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $155,143.04 and $504.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Bids coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,112.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00063461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00071324 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005669 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00079883 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,393,203 coins and its circulating supply is 22,964,266 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com.

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

