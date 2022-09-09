DeFi Pulse Index Market Capitalization Achieves $50.57 Million (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be bought for $90.47 or 0.00430324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. DeFi Pulse Index has a total market cap of $50.57 million and approximately $965,639.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,015.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020941 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00063552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00070328 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005625 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00078994 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Profile

DPI is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol.

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

