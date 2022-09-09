DeFiChain Hits Market Capitalization of $546.94 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $546.94 million and $12.81 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00005052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (CRYPTO:DFI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

