DeFine (DFA) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

DeFine (DFA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, DeFine has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. DeFine has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and $10.41 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFine coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,984.65 or 0.99803226 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00037982 BTC.

DeFine Profile

DeFine (DFA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2021. DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform. DeFine’s official website is www.define.one.

DeFine Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The core of DeFine is SOCIAL. DeFine is an NFT social platform for all creators including artists, musicians, influencers, and gamers. The platform facilitates all social interaction, engagement and communication for creators and their fanbase through marketplace features that utilize digital assets like NFTs, social/fan tokens, and real assets on the blockchain. Owners of social/fan tokens will have many benefits including special access to the creators’ NFTs, merchandise, content, etc. while being part of a private community. It is also a social platform for all participants in the digital world where they can identify and interact with each other through their NFT social profiles which are based on their contribution and achievements in the digital world. Ultimately, the DeFine will serve as a social platform for creators and users to define how to engage with each other and build communities in the digital world.DFA is the native token for DeFine, the social NFT platform for all creators. The DFA token will be utilized for community governance and transaction fees while also facilitating numerous social functions on the platform. DFA allows creators, fans,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using U.S. dollars.

