DeGate (DG) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

DeGate (DG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $16.62 million and $27,789.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeGate has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeGate

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,189,707 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames.

DeGate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

