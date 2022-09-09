Delta (DELTA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.98 Million

Delta (DELTA) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Delta coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Delta has a market capitalization of $22.98 million and approximately $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Delta has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,263.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020697 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00061767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00069196 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005530 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00077496 BTC.

About Delta

Delta (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,078 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Delta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

