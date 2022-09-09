Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.94

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLX. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Deluxe Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $782.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.25 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. Deluxe's revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is 90.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Deluxe by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Deluxe by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Deluxe by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 202,008 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Deluxe by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Deluxe by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

