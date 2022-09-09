Dent 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.88 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Dent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $98.99 million and $9.88 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00038157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,567.71 or 0.99556588 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00038821 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

