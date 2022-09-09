DePay (DEPAY) Market Cap Hits $460,568.94

DePay (DEPAY) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $460,568.94 and approximately $130.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00354924 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00789758 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015286 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020173 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

