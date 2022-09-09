DePay (DEPAY) Market Cap Hits $460,568.94

DePay (DEPAY) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $460,568.94 and approximately $130.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00354924 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00789758 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015286 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020173 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.
DePay Profile
DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DePay
