Depth Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DEP)

Depth Token (DEP) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Depth Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Depth Token has a market cap of $20,357.21 and approximately $91.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Depth Token has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,290.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020673 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00062579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00069105 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005603 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00077961 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

Depth Token (DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi.

Depth Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Depth Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

