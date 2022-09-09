DeRace (DERC) Market Cap Hits $19.29 Million

DeRace (DERC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. One DeRace coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeRace has a market cap of $19.29 million and $164,816.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeRace has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00037035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,946.04 or 0.99791314 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00038076 BTC.

DeRace Profile

DeRace (DERC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,370,000 coins. The official website for DeRace is www.derace.io. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeRace

According to CryptoCompare, “DeRace is a decentralized blockchain-based racehorse platform that joins millions of racehorse enthusiasts in a community where users can buy and breed NFT horses, bet on real-time horse races, and host races on their own hippodromes for actual profit.The DeRace Coin (DERC) is an ERC20-compliant cryptographic token that can be traded on the Ethereum blockchain just like Ether. It is both a DeRace platform currency and an independent store of value for players and investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeRace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeRace using one of the exchanges listed above.

