Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Hits $0.0321

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $339,114.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded up 41.8% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,984.65 or 0.99803226 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00037982 BTC.

DERI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 471,177,680 coins and its circulating supply is 166,878,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official website is deri.finance. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users.”

