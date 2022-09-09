Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Tops $49.75 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $49.75 million and approximately $146,904.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for $3.88 or 0.00018216 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,838,627 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

