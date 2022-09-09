Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $127.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.86.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $119.27 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $115.98 and a fifty-two week high of $188.51. The stock has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.98.

Insider Activity

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $596,325,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 18,711.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 850,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.