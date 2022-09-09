Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) versus United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Head to Head Review

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and United Community Banks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $36.51 billion 0.49 $2.90 billion $1.28 6.80 United Community Banks $736.61 million 4.68 $269.80 million $2.41 13.50

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than United Community Banks. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

84.8% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Community Banks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and United Community Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 0 7 4 0 2.36 United Community Banks 0 1 0 0 2.00

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus price target of $13.38, suggesting a potential upside of 53.56%. United Community Banks has a consensus price target of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.72%. Given Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than United Community Banks.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 7.20% 4.07% 0.21% United Community Banks 30.10% 11.27% 1.18%

Volatility & Risk

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Community Banks beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions. The company's Investment Bank segment offers merger and acquisitions, and equity advisory services. This segment also focuses on financing, advisory, fixed income, risk management, sales and trading, and currencies. Its Private Bank segment provides payment and account services, and credit and deposit products, as well as investment advice, such as environmental, social, and governance products. This segment also provides wealth management, postal and parcel services, and digital offerings. The company's Asset Management segment provides investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, private equity, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; passive investments; and various services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, asset allocation advisory, structuring, and overlay to institutions, governments, corporations and foundations, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,709 branches in 58 countries. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. It also offers lending services, including real estate, consumer, and commercial loans, to individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations, as well as secured and unsecured, and mortgage loans. In addition, the company originate loans partially guaranteed by the SBA and USDA loan programs. Further, it provides wealth management services comprising financial planning, customized portfolio management, and investment advice; trust services to manage fiduciary assets; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities, as well as invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the U.S. treasury, the U.S. agency, and municipal obligations. Additionally, the company offers reinsurance on a property insurance contract; insurance agency services; brokerage services; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, private banking, and other related financial services. It operates through a network of 171 branches in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia.

