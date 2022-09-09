Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Target Price to $13.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.70.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $53.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.40.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 85.25%. The business had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,390 shares of company stock worth $79,912. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 29.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,905,000 after buying an additional 1,834,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 12.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,711,000 after buying an additional 310,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 801.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after buying an additional 1,609,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in C3.ai by 44.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after buying an additional 461,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in C3.ai by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

