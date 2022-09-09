Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €28.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DTE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.50 ($27.04) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €18.82 ($19.21) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.96. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($18.50).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

