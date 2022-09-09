Dev Protocol (DEV) Hits 1-Day Volume of $687.00

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $419,941.60 and approximately $687.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008502 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000234 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

