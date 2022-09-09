DeXe Price Tops $3.22 (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last week, DeXe has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $17.92 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe coin can now be purchased for $3.22 or 0.00015365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,899.80 or 0.99601269 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037909 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe (DEXE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,556,567 coins. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeXe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions:Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

