Dexlab (DXL) Trading 5.4% Lower This Week

Dexlab (DXL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. Dexlab has a market cap of $4.52 million and $1,735.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dexlab has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dexlab coin can now be purchased for $0.0861 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.92 or 0.00484284 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002361 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00797703 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015543 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020389 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000301 BTC.
Dexlab Profile
Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dexlab Coin Trading
