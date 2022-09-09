dFuture (DFT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16,156.00

dFuture (DFT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, dFuture has traded down 91.4% against the U.S. dollar. dFuture has a market capitalization of $4,673.03 and approximately $16,156.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dFuture coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

dFuture Coin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance.

Buying and Selling dFuture

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dFuture should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dFuture using one of the exchanges listed above.

