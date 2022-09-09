Dfyn Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $662,284.00 (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and $662,284.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dfyn Network has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,280.87 or 0.99837811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036534 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 7th, 2021. Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 145,004,419 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn. Dfyn Network’s official website is dfyn.network.

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dfyn is building a network of DEXes across multiple Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains. This will allow Dfyn to plug into multiple liquidity sources across chains, including the cross-chain liquidity ecosystem being developed by Router Protocol.Dfyn’s native utility token, the DFYN token, will perform a crucial role in the functioning of the Dfyn ecosystem. The holders of the DFYN token will be able to use their tokens to take part in Dfyn’s governance by voting on Dfyn’s proposals concerning protocol amendments and upgrades. Although the specifics in regard to the voting mechanism have not yet been finalized, it is expected that each holder’s votes will be weighed against the amount of DFYN tokens held by them.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dfyn Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dfyn Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

