Dfyn Network Price Tops $0.0412 on Top Exchanges (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $5.97 million and $671,281.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00037035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,946.04 or 0.99791314 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00038076 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network (CRYPTO:DFYN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2021. Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 144,836,204 coins. The official website for Dfyn Network is dfyn.network. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dfyn is building a network of DEXes across multiple Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains. This will allow Dfyn to plug into multiple liquidity sources across chains, including the cross-chain liquidity ecosystem being developed by Router Protocol.Dfyn’s native utility token, the DFYN token, will perform a crucial role in the functioning of the Dfyn ecosystem. The holders of the DFYN token will be able to use their tokens to take part in Dfyn’s governance by voting on Dfyn’s proposals concerning protocol amendments and upgrades. Although the specifics in regard to the voting mechanism have not yet been finalized, it is expected that each holder’s votes will be weighed against the amount of DFYN tokens held by them.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dfyn Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dfyn Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

