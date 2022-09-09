DGPayment Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges (DGP)

DGPayment (DGP) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One DGPayment coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. DGPayment has a market capitalization of $407,037.81 and approximately $948,620.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DGPayment has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DGPayment alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,281.43 or 0.99723420 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036299 BTC.

About DGPayment

DGPayment (CRYPTO:DGP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. DGPayment’s official website is dgpaytech.com. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. DGPayment’s official message board is dgpaytech.com/blog.

DGPayment Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DGPayment is a global payment processor created for business owners of small to medium enterprises, eCommerce, and every participant of the blockchain industry.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DGPayment should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DGPayment using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DGPayment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DGPayment and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.