DIA (DIA) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

DIA (DIA) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. DIA has a market cap of $32.17 million and $2.13 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001860 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DIA has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,037.33 or 1.00106182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00037780 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA (DIA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 82,300,225 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIA’s official website is diadata.org.

DIA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps.August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

