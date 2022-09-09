DIAMOND (DIAMOND) Price Tops $17.52 on Major Exchanges

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. DIAMOND has a market capitalization of $9,651.01 and $15,337.00 worth of DIAMOND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DIAMOND has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DIAMOND coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.52 or 0.00081969 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001509 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

About DIAMOND

DIAMOND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. DIAMOND’s official website is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for DIAMOND is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIAMOND’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DIAMOND

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIAMOND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIAMOND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIAMOND using one of the exchanges listed above.

