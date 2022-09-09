DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of DICE stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. DICE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Northpond Ventures LLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,343,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,941,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DICE Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

