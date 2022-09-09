DIGG Hits Market Capitalization of $2.78 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, DIGG has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for approximately $4,844.21 or 0.23085850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $34,908.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,899.80 or 0.99601269 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037909 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG (CRYPTO:DIGG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. The official website for DIGG is badger.finance. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

DIGG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

