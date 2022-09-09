DIGG Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $45,775.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for $4,839.10 or 0.22728719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $45,775.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,261.07 or 0.99860853 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036657 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG (DIGG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. The official website for DIGG is badger.finance. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

Buying and Selling DIGG

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

