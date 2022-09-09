Digital Fitness (DEFIT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $194,769.00

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $194,769.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digital Fitness Profile

Digital Fitness is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,030,149 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp. Digital Fitness’ official website is 360wellness.io/defit.

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “360Wellness™ is the Next Generation of Digital Wellness. A decentralized Fitness and Wellness marketplace connecting people with professionals all over the world to stay Fit & Healthy at home. Turning everyone’s living room into their own at-home-fitness studio. Providing a powerful suite of mobile and web solutions to reset the world with wellness post-pandemic. Making everyone’s journey meaningful via the introduction of a revolutionary lifestyle tracker developed in close collaboration with sport scientists and wellness industry experts to monitor how well you train, eat, feel and sleep all in one place.”

