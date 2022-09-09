Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $92,422.52 and $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00287744 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000984 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001284 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00028160 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,500,208 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology.Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.