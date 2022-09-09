DigitalNote (XDN) Achieves Market Cap of $439,105.25

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 4% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $439,105.25 and approximately $1,641.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00140526 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00243339 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00042360 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001557 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BMW512 / Echo512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,983,649,298 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalNote is digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall.DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

