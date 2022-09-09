Digitex (DGTX) Price Hits $0.0000

Digitex (DGTX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Digitex has a total market cap of $22,784.29 and $38,547.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,274.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00061759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00070163 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005572 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00078361 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Buying and Selling Digitex

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

