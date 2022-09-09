Digix Gold Token (DGX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $52.00

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $812,432.74 and $52.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for $14.87 or 0.00070018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,242.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00062231 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00069129 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005610 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00078053 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

