Digix Gold Token Price Tops $14.26 on Top Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $778,763.04 and approximately $49.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for about $14.26 or 0.00070558 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

