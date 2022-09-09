DigixDAO (DGD) Price Tops $224.59 on Top Exchanges

DigixDAO (DGD) traded up 69.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $16.60 million and approximately $12.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO coin can now be purchased for $224.59 or 0.01057000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,247.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00062424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005633 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00078026 BTC.

DigixDAO Coin Profile

DGD is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 73,909 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix.

DigixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

